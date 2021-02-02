Letter: Dangerous encouragement of violence

I have to assume that members of Congress are reasonably intelligent people, many having law degrees, M.D.s and Ph.D.s. And, as such, I also have to assume that they do not believe the lies and conspiracy theories about the election that Joe Biden has won. After all, if they are intelligent, they can readily see through these false claims, which have already been denied by the courts for lack of evidence.

Yet, 147 of them voted to object to the confirmation of Biden’s victory, seven of whom are from our state. So, the only conclusion that I can come to is that those who have objected are aiding and abetting the lies. By advancing their objections for their own personal political gain, they are dangerously encouraging the acts of violence that we have seen on Jan. 6.

— Howard Jaslow

Asheville