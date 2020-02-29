Letter: Davis has demonstrated integrity, patriotism

Yesterday, I had a terrific conversation with Moe Davis, one of the Democrats hoping to represent the 11th Congressional District. Not only did he strike me as genial, open, frank and friendly, as well as, of course, extremely intelligent, he understood the issues of importance to all of us in this sprawling congressional district, including residents of counties far from Asheville. He’s a good person.

Of course, I assume that all the candidates in this race are good people. But right now, we need a candidate who has the right kind of experience, a national profile and a reputation for integrity to win on March 3 and in November. Of all these qualities, the ability to maintain integrity under tremendous pressure is most crucial. Mr. Davis, a retired Air Force colonel with numerous military honors, demonstrated his integrity as well as his patriotism when he resigned his position as chief prosecutor at Guantanamo rather than agree to use torture-based evidence.

Moe Davis doesn’t just have a good shot at beating a Republican candidate, even one supported by millions of PAC dollars, he is someone whom I would be proud to have as my representative in Congress, someone who knows how to work to serve the people of WNC and to restore justice and ethical standards to our country.

— Graham Paul

Asheville

Editor’s note: Paul reports that he is volunteering in Davis’ campaign.