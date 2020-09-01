Letter: Davis will bring honesty and integrity to Congress

My generation was raised not to discuss politics — not with neighbors, not at church and not in the workplace. The pendulum has swung the other way; now suddenly, everyone is on one side or the other. Left or right. Blue or red. Where is that middle spot where so many of us want to return? That place where honesty and integrity are a priority?

In 2020, the 11th Congressional District has an opportunity it has not seen since 2012. The lines have been redrawn; all of 16 counties are together again. Our next congressman will be a native son.

Moe Davis dedicates his life to service to others. Fresh out of public high school, he earned a degree in criminal justice from our own Appalachian State. He went on to pursue his first law degree (J.D.). Moe looks through a wide lens, and he saw the opportunity to serve our country in the United States Air Force for 25 years, retiring at the rank of colonel. In service beyond the military, Moe Davis was a national security expert for Congress, a law professor and judge with the U.S. Department of Labor. Whatever voters want to know appears on his website: [avl.mx/81g].

I am concerned about the future of the region my ancestors settled. Whether you are a native or newcomer, Republican or Democrat, the residents of the 11th District deserve someone who will put the integrity of the U.S. Constitution and the interests of the people of Western North Carolina first. Moe Davis has plans for our future — yours and mine. He plans to work to improve the lives of all the people of N.C. 11.

If honesty and integrity are important to you, join me and vote for Moe Davis for Congress on Nov. 3.

— Deborah Lewis-Smith

Asheville

Editor’s note: The writer reports that she is a volunteer with Moe Davis for Congress.