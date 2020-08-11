Letter: Davis would serve WNC well in Congress

I confess. I’m what’s called a liberal, through and through. I have been since I was a small child. In elementary school, I was the kid who made friends with all the underdogs and couldn’t understand why other children could be so mean and bullying to others. When I was 5, I wept when a neighborhood boy shot one of my baby frogs with a BB gun. I have cared deeply about humanity all my life, and while I’ve been called derogatory names like tree-hugger, peacenik or hippie (as if that were a bad thing), I am grateful that I feel so much love and compassion for the world.

That said, I wasn’t sure how I would feel about Col. Moe Davis, who is running for our local District 11 U.S. House of Representatives seat, given his military background and time at Guantanamo. Recently, I had the opportunity to hear him speak and to ask him questions about his positions about things of concern to me.

We spoke about health care, demilitarizing the police and redistributing police funds (as opposed to blanket defunding), immigration reform, ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, improving relationships with our U.S. allies and realistic gun regulation. He had thoughtful responses to each question. We disagreed about banning assault weapons. But other than that, I was impressed with his expertise and experience and felt that he would serve Western North Carolina in Washington very well.

— Erica Burns

Black Mountain