Letter: Deal won’t help those who need affordable housing

[Regarding “Small Apartments, Big Questions: Community Members Debate New Microhousing Developments,” Oct. 4, Xpress:]

I work with vulnerable developmentally challenged and mental health clients, some of whom are higher functioning and would like an opportunity at a potential for independence.

Members of Asheville City Council are not subsisting in reality.

Three hundred square feet average for $1,200 per month. At average market value for rentals in the area.

Someone’s making money off of this deal, and it does nothing for our vulnerable populations needing affordable housing. Nothing.

— Joel Brickner

Fletcher