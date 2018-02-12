Letter: Debtors prison and ‘Me Too’ articles offer food for thought

I appreciate your articles in the Jan. 24 Xpress on the debtors prison and Asheville’s “Me Too” movement [“Debtors Prison: Low-income Defendants Jailed for Months Awaiting Trial for Misdemeanors” and “Speaking Out: Global ‘Me Too’ Movement Hits Close to Home”]. The first offers an example of how our criminal justice system is supported and sustained by the disenfranchised. Our laws encourage dependence and recidivism, not reintegration and self-reliance. They prey on the poor.
Asheville’s “Me Too” movement is one tip of a many-pronged iceberg in our oversexualized culture, which both fosters and condemns the desecration of human sexuality. Our young adults and children have been raised in a culture where sexual innuendo is woven into sitcoms and where “sexting,” internet porn and the F-word are all normalized.
On the other hand, a sexting teen can be prosecuted as a sex offender, as can an 18-year-old in a consensual relationship with a 16-year-old. No wonder we’re all confused.
No matter one’s religion or philosophy, if the notion of treating others as we would like to be treated provided the foundation for morals, values, laws and civil discourse, we might start on fresh ground.
— Lois Finelli
Asheville
