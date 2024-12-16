Letter: Demand transparency in funding decisions

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As a resident who values community-driven solutions, I am troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding the $150,000 grant from the Dogwood Health Trust to support the Syringe Service Program and Hepatitis C Bridge program. While public health is an important priority, this significant allocation of funds was introduced under the consent agenda at the Dec. 2 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Historically, the consent agenda is approved by this board unanimously without any discussion. So, we should expect there to be no open public discussion or clear citizen oversight as a large sum of money is filtered through local government bureaucracy.

Who has the ear of our elected officials and county staff when these decisions (to request funding) are made? With such a large grant pool available, why aren’t citizens involved in deciding what funding should be prioritized? For instance, could this money have been applied toward literacy programs or early childhood education — initiatives that address the root causes of poverty and substance use?

Transparency isn’t a luxury; it’s essential for building trust in our government. I urge our county leaders to include citizens in the decision-making process for grant applications and allocations. By doing so, we can ensure that these finite funds are used in ways that reflect our community’s shared values and long-term goals.

— Jim Fulton
Arden

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.