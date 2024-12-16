Letter: Demand transparency in funding decisions

As a resident who values community-driven solutions, I am troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding the $150,000 grant from the Dogwood Health Trust to support the Syringe Service Program and Hepatitis C Bridge program. While public health is an important priority, this significant allocation of funds was introduced under the consent agenda at the Dec. 2 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Historically, the consent agenda is approved by this board unanimously without any discussion. So, we should expect there to be no open public discussion or clear citizen oversight as a large sum of money is filtered through local government bureaucracy.

Who has the ear of our elected officials and county staff when these decisions (to request funding) are made? With such a large grant pool available, why aren’t citizens involved in deciding what funding should be prioritized? For instance, could this money have been applied toward literacy programs or early childhood education — initiatives that address the root causes of poverty and substance use?

Transparency isn’t a luxury; it’s essential for building trust in our government. I urge our county leaders to include citizens in the decision-making process for grant applications and allocations. By doing so, we can ensure that these finite funds are used in ways that reflect our community’s shared values and long-term goals.

— Jim Fulton

Arden