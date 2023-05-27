Letter: Democracy is at stake in Supreme Court case

In 2005, John Roberts became the chief justice of the Supreme Court. The court has been referred to as the Roberts Court. Although he remains the chief justice, the court needs to be renamed for the foreseeable future as the Gang of Five Court. Justices Thomas, Alito (the current de facto leaders), Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett reign supreme.

These five justices have a radical, activist, right-wing agenda and a disregard for legal precedent. Their robes are red rather than black. In the courts’ last term, the Dobbs decision to remove as a law of the land a woman’s right to choose was their most blatant example in rewriting legal history.

In the current term, the justices chose to adjudicate a case where it is the contention of the North Carolina legislature that, under the Constitution, state legislatures have total authority as to the time, place and manner of an election. In the filing of its brief, the North Carolina legislature contends that the “manner” implies that the legislature without state court interference can independently determine how districts are drawn, and in an election, how votes are counted, recorded and certified.

The will of Asheville voters will be marginalized. The decision by the majority of the court on this case is profound. American democracy is at stake. If the same logic that was used in the Dobbs decision is applied to the North Carolina case, the checks-and-balance system that has been such an important component of fair government will be an obituary.

— Richard Boyum

Candler