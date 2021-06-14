Letter: Dense development will ruin Asheville forever

The more people we pack into the urban center will eventually ruin our town and lead to the worst traffic imaginable — forever — and for everyone. I hear the cry for affordable housing, but kill the golden goose? There is nothing wrong with affordable housing being farther out. Lovely towns nearby can handle the growth. Hotel industry workers can carpool or use organized buses.

Been through the Clingman-Hilliard intersection during rush hour? The lights are backed up past the RAD, and the problem continues to Patton Avenue and I-240. Impatient drivers rudely block the intersection. I doubt if the city is planning to widen the streets here. (The city is also habitually irresponsible about creating enough parking for their urban deluge.)

Every time someone living in the new dense developments goes out for a quart of milk, you have more cars packed on the old roads that already can’t handle the current population.

Asheville will be as sorry as Austin, Texas, now is. Our officials should take a visit. Fifteen years ago, my friends there said they couldn’t go downtown anymore — or go around downtown to go north, south, east or west. The developers threw up apartments along the busy inner corridors and guess what happened? Gridlock. Forever and for everyone.

(By the way, this is a practical solution to the flow of traffic, not “institutional racism.”)

— Annelise Mundy
Asheville

2 thoughts on “Letter: Dense development will ruin Asheville forever

  1. NFB

    “There is nothing wrong with affordable housing being farther out. Lovely towns nearby can handle the growth. Hotel industry workers can carpool or use organized buses.”

    They can also, from what I hear, eat cake.

  2. kw

    CALLING ALL CONCERNED NEIGHBORS!

    THE NEXT WOODFIN HEARING COULD DETERMINE THE APPROVAL OF THE BLUFFS SET TO WIPE OUT 80 ACRES ADJOINING ASHEVILLE’S RICHMOND HILL PARK. THIS PROJECT WOULD IMPACT TRAFFIC ON RIVERSIDE, RICHMOND HILL, AND SURROUNDING AREAS FOREVER…

    **JUNE 24th @ 6:15 pm**

    Woodfin Community Center 20 Community Rd Woodfin 28804

    We need all concerned neighbors to BE THERE!!!!! We need to be a strong presence for our community
    SHOW UP!

    WOODFIN BOARD MEMBERS NEED TO
    SEE that you are aware and care

    This development has the greatest impact on our neighborhood, destroys forested land and threatens the French Broad.

    Wear GREEN in solidarity!

    The first 150 people will receive a green bandana!

