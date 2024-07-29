Letter: Despite block, we can still reduce plastic use

For many Asheville citizens, our waterways and mountain vistas are a source of great pride in our community. However, over the years our French Broad River has seen a great deal of fluctuation in its levels of pollution. A recent study by Plastic-Free WNC found as much as 40 or 50 pieces of microplastics per liter of water collected from the French Broad. This level of contamination poses serious threats to the diverse ecosystems that depend on our rivers, as well as the aesthetic and recreational value of our waterways.
Last year, Asheville came close to implementing a plastic bag ban aimed at curbing further pollution but was stopped by the N.C. General Assembly through a provision to House Bill 259, which banned North Carolina cities from putting plastic regulations into effect. This bill targeted blue cities across the state and has put huge legal roadblocks in the fight against plastic pollution.
I urge the the N.C. GOP General Assembly to reconsider this provision with the health of our cities and natural environments in mind. Regulations on plastic bags could significantly reduce plastic pollution in our communities and ecosystems.
In the absence of legislative support, it is imperative to remember that individual action is collective action. Each of us can make a difference and pledge to reduce our own plastic consumption by using reusable bags and diligently recycling single-use plastics as you can. Though it can feel like an overwhelming task, together we can change the impact of plastics on our environment until our city is able to install its own official plastic ban.
— Asher McKinney-Ring
Weaverville
