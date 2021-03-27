Letter: Development proposal is all wrong for Charlotte Street

I understand that a development proposal for north Charlotte Street would take 6.84 acres of land, involve building 183 residential units, 20 three-story row houses and 50,000 square feet of commercial space, in addition to removing 11-13 structures of the Chestnut Hill Historic District and the destruction of historic heritage treasured trees.

The proposed development for north Charlotte Street is completely out of proportion for our neighborhood! It will completely change the character of the neighborhood I have lived in for over 37 years, increase traffic problems and move large, impersonal commercial spaces further into residential neighborhoods. Why 50,000 square feet of commercial space when many, many existing structures stand empty?

City Council is the firewall between the citizens and the developers. It’s the community that will be left to deal with the results of their decisions, while the developers and land sellers pocket the profits.

Rampant and unthoughtful development threatens to ruin our town. Surely, there are ways that the city can guide development that is more in line with the character of our community. It’s very distressing to see Asheville being sold off to people and companies who have no real investment in our community (other than to extract wealth from it) or interest in sustainable, thoughtful development.

I agree with the Preservation Society’s statement: “It becomes very clear that the proposed development on Charlotte Street, Baird Street, Furman Avenue and Chestnut Street does not match the goals of the plan (i.e., Living Asheville). We urge the Planning Department and City Council to encourage the developers to rethink their plans now.”

If you agree that this development is all wrong for the north Charlotte Street area, please let our City Council members know. You can also contact the Preservation Society or www.grow-wise.org for more information.

— Anne Craig

Asheville