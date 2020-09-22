Letter: Development rate isn’t ‘sustainable’

[In response to “Head for the Hills: Climate Migration Could Bring Influx to WNC,” Aug. 26, Xpress:] I have been a resident here in WNC since 1983. I have never found it an easy place to find jobs with a living wage, but 30 years ago, you could find rentals and properties on the cheap. Not so now.

But worse has been the trend of mid- to high-end development that’s ravaging the countryside. And in more recent years, we have developments like Olivette touting themselves as eco-friendly, with their own exclusive organic gardens, if you can afford their 3/4 of a million dollar-plus homes and over $2,000 annual fees. What’s even more disturbing are people singing its praises.

Taking some 350 acres of forested and/or precious farmland and building 50-100-150-plus homes on it is not sustainable or eco-friendly. Ever. Adding more population, cars and demand on natural resources is only going to bring extreme climate change right here faster. This is greed exploiting natural land or farmland. Nothing less. All the high-end housing draws outsiders and displaces locals. Who hasn’t seen their property values and taxes go up?

The latest trend these developers are using is tag words to appeal to the active environmentalism here: “eco-friendly,” “natural,” “sustainable.” Building large homes is not environmentally friendly ever, let alone dozens of them. Makes me pretty hot under the collar, especially toward those who have sold out to profit from exploiting these mountains.

I have lived in a little old house I bought 30 years ago. In the last year, 15 houses have gone up around me. Fifteen! My country living is swiftly turning into suburbia. We can’t keep cutting trees and losing farmland at this rate. It’s going to come back to bite us. Hard.

And at my age, I sure hate to become another statistic forced to move just so I can still live in some woods.

— Troy Amastar

Alexander