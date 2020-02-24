Letter: District 1 voting conundrum

Terri Wells is still a mystery, as is her opponent, since I can’t see daylight between them (or anywhere near); but her endorsers are certainly liars. One writes that Wells has a [political] platform on her webpage when she doesn’t, and another … writes that Wells is a good listener when Wells deleted my questions from her Facebook page with no answer, as did [Nancy Nehls] Nelson.

I’ll have to write in myself unless someone else volunteers, since there’s no Republican or Libertarian primary to turn to, leaving zero democratic choice as usual. Since nonhideous candidates are one in a million, we need ballots resembling phone books. Where’s Dereck Lindsey? Priced off the ballot?

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Wells and Nelson, both candidates for Buncombe County commissioner in District 1, with a summary of the letter writer’s points. Nelson declined to offer a response.

We received the following response from Veronika Gunter with the Terri Wells for Commissioner campaign: “We invite everyone to visit Terri’s website, terriwellsforcommissioner.com, to learn about ninth-generation Buncombe County farmer and former public school teacher Terri Wells; read her platform (see Vision for Leadership as Our Buncombe County Commissioner on the homepage, published Dec. 17, 2019); and see the list of farmers, educators and other community leaders who endorse Terri. We also welcome all respectful communication, including via terriwellsforcommissioner@gmail.com, and through engagement with our campaign Facebook page, which we use to invite the public to attend events and meet Terri in person, at [avl.mx/6xo].

Xpress also contacted Lindsey, who ran for county commissioner in 2018 but did not advance from the primary. He writes that he and his wife decided that he would not run for a commissioner’s seat this cycle so they could spend time focusing on professional goals. “But I’m still active in the Riceville community at the fire department on the board of advisers. Which has really given me more insight into how a bigger budget works and how to work with others on active issues in a time of uncertainty within a community that was going through some major changes and budget issues. In the future, I’m looking forward to stepping back into local politics and helping Buncombe County and its citizens just improve on this beautiful community we have.”