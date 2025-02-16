Letter: Divert tax breaks to Helene survivors

Recently, our new Buncombe County Board of Commissioners Chair Amanda Edwards, in a news release from the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County and the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, called the newly approved expansion of Pratt & Whitney an “essential part” of Asheville’s recovery from Helene.

Many of us in Western North Carolina see this as another excuse for expanding the power of the merchants of death around the world.

Building more military bomber jet engines is mostly an “essential part” of shredding the lives of children caught in war zones beneath these jets’ targets.

Not in our names, please! Give the small businesses and people harmed by Hurricane Helene the tax breaks instead.

— Rachael Bliss

Asheville