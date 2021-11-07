Letter: Don’t allow government interference with short-term rentals

[Regarding, “Bust, Boom and Then: What Happens to Short-term Rentals in the Long-term?” Oct. 20, Xpress:] Well, certainly, a precedent has been in Asheville since the days of Julia Wolfe (mother of Thomas Wolfe with her Old Kentucky Home boardinghouse) because travelers and tourists of that day with only modest means could have a place to stay while visiting our city.

I’m sure those who advocate government control would cry that in today’s time, the “homestays” and STRs have exploded in number. But they are serving a demand as well as allowing a property owner to capitalize on their asset, much as Julia Wolfe did in the first third of the 20th century.

Government control or oversight is not a suitable answer to this issue, and in so advocating, one is violating the basic tenet of property ownership. I would argue not to allow government interference with a homeowner’s right to use his/her property to its highest and best use.

—Bob Ray

Asheville