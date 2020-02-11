Letter: Don’t let public utility spending go unchecked

This winter, Duke Energy Carolinas is asking state utility regulators to approve a rate increase that could cost us much more starting this summer. In addition to an overall rate increase of no less than 6.7%, the company is asking to earn a return on grid spending not immediately recovered in rates. This could further raise the cost of grid spending and what’s passed on to consumers.

Unchecked grid spending, and billing back to customers with interest, circumvents the review and scrutiny of state regulators. To keep our rates fair and reasonable, only necessary spending should be allowed — and it should go through the normal rate case review.

— Margie Sigman

Black Mountain

Editor’s note: For more information on the rate increase proposal, see The Charlotte Observer’s coverage: avl.mx/6vv. To comment, see the N.C. Utilities Commission’s website: avl.mx/6vu.