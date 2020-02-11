Letter: Don’t let public utility spending go unchecked

This winter, Duke Energy Carolinas is asking state utility regulators to approve a rate increase that could cost us much more starting this summer. In addition to an overall rate increase of no less than 6.7%, the company is asking to earn a return on grid spending not immediately recovered in rates. This could further raise the cost of grid spending and what’s passed on to consumers.
Unchecked grid spending, and billing back to customers with interest, circumvents the review and scrutiny of state regulators. To keep our rates fair and reasonable, only necessary spending should be allowed — and it should go through the normal rate case review.
— Margie Sigman
Black Mountain
Editor’s note: For more information on the rate increase proposal, see The Charlotte Observer’s coverage: avl.mx/6vv. To comment, see the N.C. Utilities Commission’s website: avl.mx/6vu.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.