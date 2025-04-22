Letter: Don’t miss I-26 Connector session

I am writing to urge West Asheville residents and all concerned citizens to attend the upcoming public information session hosted by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) regarding the Interstate 26 Connector project. This crucial meeting will take place on Thursday, April 24, 4-7 p.m., in the Renaissance Asheville Downtown Hotel at 31 Woodfin St. in Asheville.

This project, while intended to improve regional connectivity, will undoubtedly have a significant and lasting impact on the character and landscape of West Asheville. From property acquisitions and altered traffic patterns to the overall feel of our vibrant community, the implications are substantial. The recent announcement of a change in the project design from having an underpass at Patton Avenue to having an overpass has dramatically changed the impacts on noise in the area.

There may be space to lessen the impact to the community and save cost by sizing appropriately.

This public information session represents an important opportunity for West Asheville to engage with the NCDOT and ensure they fully understand the coming impacts. I encourage everyone who cares about their future experience in our neighborhood to attend and participate actively.

— Drew Skau

West Asheville