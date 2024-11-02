Letter: Edwards is too extreme for our vote

Here is the first part of the sacred oath Chuck Edwards took when getting sworn in as a member of Congress: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

How can you honor your pledge and support Trump at the same time? He has no respect for the rule of law or democracy. Trump continues to push the election denial lie and fringe conspiracy theories. Donald is the first president since the beginning of our republic to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power and incited the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol that left six people dead and 174 police officers injured.

Edwards asked that the disinformation about Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance stop when the biggest promoter of the false claims is Trump, who repeated these falsehoods on his Oct. 21 visit to Swannanoa, and Edwards said nothing, although he was standing next to Trump.

Do you know he is also a climate change denier?

Chuck Edwards is also at odds with 70% of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose. Do you really want someone whose expertise is selling Big Macs telling you how to plan your family? A vote for Edwards reduces women to second-class citizens who will be denied control over their own bodies and reproductive choices.

Chuck Edwards is too extreme for my vote because he is putting a cult above the country. He is enabling a convicted felon, liar, misogynist, racist authoritarian who continues to slander women, minorities, veterans and LGBTQ people. Trump does not deserve to hold any political office, especially the most powerful one in the world.

Chuck Edwards is too extreme for our vote.

I will be casting my precious vote this election for Caleb Rudow for the 11th District.

— Linda Pannullo

Asheville