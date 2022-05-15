Letter: Edwards will bring positive change to DA’s office

I am writing to encourage voters in Buncombe County to please vote for Doug Edwards for district attorney in the Democratic primary. I spent 14 years at the District Attorney’s Office as a victim witness legal assistant and worked for both former Buncombe County District Attorney Ron Moore and current Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams. I left the office in November 2021 for a better job opportunity. As a victim/witness coordinator, I have seen firsthand how the lack of leadership in the DA’s office directly affects victims of crime in this county. Under the current administration, victims often are left for years waiting for their case to conclude, leaving them with an open wound for far too long.

I was Doug Edwards’ legal assistant for several years. His leadership and good heart will bring much-needed positive change to the District Attorney’s Office and to this community. Doug is victim-centered in his approach to administering justice and is the only candidate in the race who has made advocating on behalf of victims their life’s work. Doug is a man of fairness and integrity, who believes in second chances and accountability. We deserve a DA who is respected by their professional peers and law enforcement, and has the confidence of victims. Doug Edwards is that person. Please join me in making him our next district attorney.

  — Andrea Stuart
Asheville

Editor’s note: Stuart reports volunteering for Edwards’ campaign. Additionally, Xpress contacted Williams for a response to Stuart’s points about his performance related to crime victims and received the following reply: “First, victims’ feelings are valid. None of this response should be construed to undermine victims’ experiences. If I alone controlled criminal courts, which no DA can, cases would move swiftly by relying on: adequate funding for DA staff and victim advocates (instead of the legislature’s current defunding policy); police investigatory files would be swiftly complete, available for trial (instead of underfunding/staffing law enforcement agencies); defense lawyers would swiftly prepare their cases; and an expedited trial docket with no pandemic or judge-imposed limits on trials. I have used my leadership to deliver expanded victim services by launching the Child Advocacy Center — which my predecessor opposed — and Family Justice Center. We offer victim services that are a national model. I’m further expanding victim services this fall by hiring a master’s level sexual assault counselor for our office. I also advocate for reducing victimization by addressing the root causes of crime. See www.toddwilliamsforda.com.”

