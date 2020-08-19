Letter: Elect candidates committed to funding public education

Most North Carolina voters understand that our children deserve highly qualified teachers and support staff so that pupils are prepared not only to compete in the workforce and to make informed decisions as future taxpaying citizens, but also to realize their full potential as healthy, productive lifelong learners.

To redirect the Republican-majority legislature’s trend of budget cuts coupled with diversion of education funds to private schools, we must elect candidates who are committed to legislating robust, fair funding for public schools in a fast-changing and complex 21st century.

This November (earlier, if voting by mail), vote for Democratic candidates for a strong North Carolina public education system that will once again make us proud.

For North Carolina’s children and their future, let’s elect Brian Caskey for North Carolina Senate (District 48), Sam Edney for State House (113), Josh Remillard for State House (117) and Jen Mangrum as state superintendent of public instruction.

Also, let’s vote to replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ boss. How could she ever have been tapped for such a position? She has never attended public school, has no training or degrees in education and is unqualified to teach in any public school.

— Sheila Clendenning

Flat Rock

Editor’s note: Clendenning reports volunteering for and contributing to all of the candidates named in the letter.