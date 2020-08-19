Letter: Elect candidates committed to funding public education

Most North Carolina voters understand that our children deserve highly qualified teachers and support staff so that pupils are prepared not only to compete in the workforce and to make informed decisions as future taxpaying citizens, but also to realize their full potential as healthy, productive lifelong learners.

To redirect the Republican-majority legislature’s trend of budget cuts coupled with diversion of education funds to private schools, we must elect candidates who are committed to legislating robust, fair funding for public schools in a fast-changing and complex 21st century.

This November (earlier, if voting by mail), vote for Democratic candidates for a strong North Carolina public education system that will once again make us proud.

For North Carolina’s children and their future, let’s elect Brian Caskey for North Carolina Senate (District 48), Sam Edney for State House (113), Josh Remillard for State House (117) and Jen Mangrum as state superintendent of public instruction.

Also, let’s vote to replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ boss. How could she ever have been tapped for such a position? She has never attended public school, has no training or degrees in education and is unqualified to teach in any public school.

— Sheila Clendenning
Flat Rock

Editor’s note: Clendenning reports volunteering for and contributing to all of the candidates named in the letter.

2 thoughts on "Letter: Elect candidates committed to funding public education

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    For YOUR childs lifelong well being , get them the hell out of government screwls just as FAST as you CAN ! They will thank you forevah! Government screwls are evil
    indoctrination centers run by the leftwing agenda and they teach the children unneeded evils like government dependence and how democrackkks are not evil …LIES.
    Be BETTER than your local government screwls and stay the hell away! Good parents know better than to let the government indoctrinate their progeny!

  2. indy499

    We spend 2 1/2 times more per k-12 public student than we did 40 years ago, ADJUSTED FOR INFLATION. Hard to imagine an public or private effort with such dismal results at that level of increased spending. The spend more mantra is a red herring. We are clearly doing a lot of things wrong.

