Letter: Embrace of ignorance harms next generation

[Regarding “Going Alone: Pride Display Drives Yancey County Library Out of Regional System,” Aug. 28, Xpress:]
I cannot even feel shocked about the embracing of ignorance in some Western North Carolina areas anymore. What is there left to say that has not already been said or written? Other than it is our next generation who is being underserved by the blatant ignorance of bigots in their homes, their schools, their political offices.
We will never get past the generational bigotry, misunderstanding and intolerance of anyone who does not look like us, sound like us, love like us with this sort of small-mindedness being given the platform to deny truth to the young. For those of you who support this decision to deprive the Yancey County citizens who are served by the “traveling library,” please ask yourselves … what is it you are afraid of?
— Shirley Duehring
Asheville
