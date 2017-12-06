Letter: Encouraging dialogue in our local community

I’m continually encouraged and even overwhelmed by the many events in Asheville that participate in the big issues of our time. It keeps alive hope for our children in shaping the future.

On Nov. 18, AARP, an organization for ages 50 and over, facilitated a multigenerational event with veterans and students in the ROTC at the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center in Asheville. Veterans, AARP volunteers and students in the ROTC program participated.

For all of us, I believe, it was inspirational and encouraging to hear the high school students’ viewpoints: intelligent and thoughtful.

The process was conducted in a manner that gave everyone a chance to share opinions.

I attend many meetings and events in the area that offer hope for peace and justice in making our small corner of the world a little bit better. These are underreported or even ignored in our local news. Thus, we get a continual stream of what’s “wrong” in America.

Yes, we have to know what’s wrong in America but also be aware of the many, many groups here and across the country that devote their efforts for a more peaceful and united world — not a perfect world — but a more loving, understanding and tolerant world.

Everyone can participate in this Bigger Story in some way. For example, a simple call to your representative [at the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at] 202-224-3121 and the White House at 202-456-1111 to leave a comment may seem small, but in a democracy, many voices do have an effect.

Founding Father and President James Madison has described war as the most dreaded enemy of public liberty, the parent of armies, debt and taxes.

— Ed Sacco

Asheville