Letter: Erasing past deprives us of understanding

The War Between the States was not in fact “fought over slavery.” The Southern states did not incite war “for the purpose of enslaving others.”

I know that this one-line summation of the events and circumstances of that war is a very popular meme, but that does not make it true. It is illogical, unreasonable, inhuman and unbelievable that there could be so simple an explanation. Indeed, this already stinks if we are to believe that there was a civil war here because of a federal mission to end slavery.

No war was ever fought to stop any human suffering or other highfalutin cause, really. Wars are waged to determine who will pay tribute and who will collect it. Meanwhile, the people must be sold this endeavor. Deception, deception, deception.

The can of worms of the War of Northern Aggression still should be examined. Mistakes were made. We may be making them again. It is very important not to forget this incident, and it is proactive and positive to maintain a dialogue about the events as they occurred. The communities which were impacted directly by the destruction brought about by this intranational conflict erected monuments for us.

If our response to a reminder of the past is to erase it, then we deprive ourselves and our children the understanding of how we got here. There are deep social problems here in America. One of them is racism. Southern soldiers did not create that. We should not be afraid to talk. And we should not cherry-pick Confederate monuments to tear down so that we may pat ourselves on the back and say, “Yay, I just ended white supremacy.”

― Tom Cook

Asheville