Letter: Erasing past deprives us of understanding

The War Between the States was not in fact “fought over slavery.” The Southern states did not incite war “for the purpose of enslaving others.”
I know that this one-line summation of the events and circumstances of that war is a very popular meme, but that does not make it true. It is illogical, unreasonable, inhuman and unbelievable that there could be so simple an explanation. Indeed, this already stinks if we are to believe that there was a civil war here because of a federal mission to end slavery.
No war was ever fought to stop any human suffering or other highfalutin cause, really. Wars are waged to determine who will pay tribute and who will collect it. Meanwhile, the people must be sold this endeavor. Deception, deception, deception.
The can of worms of the War of Northern Aggression still should be examined. Mistakes were made. We may be making them again. It is very important not to forget this incident, and it is proactive and positive to maintain a dialogue about the events as they occurred. The communities which were impacted directly by the destruction brought about by this intranational conflict erected monuments for us.
If our response to a reminder of the past is to erase it, then we deprive ourselves and our children the understanding of how we got here. There are deep social problems here in America. One of them is racism. Southern soldiers did not create that. We should not be afraid to talk. And we should not cherry-pick Confederate monuments to tear down so that we may pat ourselves on the back and say, “Yay, I just ended white supremacy.”
― Tom Cook
Asheville
See, that argument may have swayed some, over the years. But now we have the Internets. Nothing ever said goes away or is difficult to lay your hands on. Here are the words of the Confederacy’s Vice President, holding forth on the principle reason for secession, and thus, for fighting the North. After pointing out that the US Constitution laid the groundwork for the abolition of slavery…:
“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner- stone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery — subordination to the superior race — is his natural and normal condition.”
https://www.ucs.louisiana.edu/~ras2777/amgov/stephens.html
It was the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy that slavery of “the negro” was God’s will. And would they fight to protect that institution?
“I care not who or how many they may be against us, when we stand upon the eternal principles of truth, if we are true to ourselves and the principles for which we contend, we are obliged to, and must triumph.”
Continuing to say that slavery was not the central cause of The War of Unification for Which They’ll Thank Us Later is a disservice.
I think there might be a point worth hearing somewhere in this letter, but unfortunately it totally gets lost in this absurd opening paragraph.
It was considerate of the letter-writer to make his position clear in his first five words. It’s a reminder of the motivation among many who slapped up memorials to ol’ dixie, not as a commemoration of the past but an assertion of a particular narrative in the present, with the intention of having it survive long into the future.
As soon as you refer to it as the War of Northern Aggression, you kind of show your hand.