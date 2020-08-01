Letter: Events that haunt us forever

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

What’s the tragic event in your life that most haunts you? You’ll remember where you were, probably even feel yourself in that very air and taste the emotion that coursed through your body as you realized what was happening. You probably weren’t able to do anything about it, but if you could have, you would have.

Mine found me in a Shakespeare class at the University of Texas on Aug. 1, 1966. I was seated near the front of the room, away from the large bank of windows overlooking The Tower. Shots rang out. We were hostages under gunfire for the next hour and a half. There was nothing we could do but hide in the tiled halls of the windowless basement and wait. Someone had a radio tuned to the news. Reporters were reading names of the wounded and dead in real time as they were collected off the streets and sidewalks above us. Suddenly, Paul Bolton, the news director, stopped the listing and asked for the last name to be repeated. It was his 18-year-old grandson.

If any of us could have done anything to stop it, we would have.

Today, we’re living a lingering tragedy from a viral pathogen. There are things we can do to save ourselves and those around us.

Instead, on the Fourth of July, a trio of Republican candidates hosted a gathering of about 500 unmasked constituents to shake hands, hug, get up-close-and-personal, supporting Trump’s theory that 99% of COVID-19 cases are “totally harmless.”

[As of July 23, the] U.S. death toll stands at more than 140,000.

The hosts of this party — Sen. Chuck Edwards, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and Madison Cawthorn — apparently echo their leader’s beliefs about the potency of COVID-19. If they’re this cavalier about the most virulent killer of our time, do you think they really care about things like equity in pay, racial disparities, public education, our environment or health care?

Don’t let this coronavirus haunt us more because we fail to do what we can to stop it. And for goodness sake, elect Democrats Brian Caskey to state Senate District 48, Roy Cooper to governor and Moe Davis to Congress in District 11. They’ll work with us to put safest practices in place so we don’t have to be haunted forever in memory of those we infected.

— Suzi Leonard
Etowah

Editor’s note: Leonard reports that she has volunteered for Caskey, who is running against Edwards. Xpress contacted Cawthorn, Edwards and Forest with a summary of the letter writer’s points, but received no response for publication.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Events that haunt us forever

  1. Curious

    Cawthorne is, according to one website, “against government-backed medicine.” It appears he had large medical bills because of his accident. I’m curious as to how these were paid. Is he on Social Security disability? How is his current medical insurance paid? Does anyone have answers? Could anyone summarize for non-legal readers the upshot of Cawthorne’s case against the insurance company: https://www.leagle.com/decision/infdco20180509902

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.