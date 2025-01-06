Letter: Eviction moratorium may face legal hurdle

[Regarding the Dec. 18 Xpress newsletter question “Should state leaders declare a 90-day eviction moratorium for WNC renters?”:]

The Supreme Court recently ruled that eviction moratoriums are unconstitutional absent legislation. So I don’t think state leaders can do this unless there is some statute in North Carolina that authorizes such an action.

When these hurricanes happen in Texas, much more often than North Carolina, the courts that hear eviction cases generally give tenants slack if they can establish that they are at least trying to come up with a plan to make rental payments.

— Ed Rothberg

Houston and Weaverville