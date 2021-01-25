Letter: Expulsion from Congress

Madison Cawthorn had quite the first week in Congress. He made a speech at the rally of the loser, which incited an insurgency against our country. Then he bragged about carrying a firearm during the riot he helped cause. If he has a lawful North Carolina concealed carry permit, it’s not valid in the District of Columbia and it’s furthermore illegal to carry a firearm in a federal building.

Then, like his fearful leader Donald Trumpinoff, he denied any responsibility for what his words helped spark. As a disabled military retiree with over 23 years of service, I think we the people of Western North Carolina deserve much better than Madison Cawthorn as our representative.

Barely after taking his oath of office to defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, he calls for an insurgency against that same Constitution.

My hope is that when they start looking for people to charge in the aftermath of the events in Washington, they follow the trail right to the door of Madison Cawthorn and that he be expelled from Congress. That and that the sheriff who issued him a carry permit, if he has one, revoke that permit. … Quite the first week for a punk who should have never been elected in the first place.

Regretfully submitted,

— Brad West

Weaverville