Letter: Federal budget cuts would impact my family

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “Speaking Out: Concerns About the Trump Administration Overwhelm Chuck Edwards’ Office Hours,” Xpress, featured in the Xpress newsletter, both March 5:]

This is in response to the inquiry in the Xpress newsletter about local effects of the pending or executed budget cuts. No one disputes that inefficiencies are to be found in most all federal programs, but cutting them rapidly, ruthlessly and possibly illegally, without study, by an unelected billionaire and his 20-something minions, is inexcusable!

I have a large immediate family living within Rep. Chuck Edwards’ District 11. Two of us are on Social Security and Medicare. Cuts to those programs will certainly impact us. Two additional members are veterans who procure care and treatment from the Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The staffing and funding cuts there likely will impede medical services in the future. Another family member with two small children works for one of the targeted federal agencies, and their job security is a fear daily. All of our immediate family members (14) enjoy the national forests; the staffing cuts will reduce their ability to hike, bike, fish and maintain healthy lifestyles as easily as before.

The current administration has not put forth any defined programs to reduce the costs of food and housing. In fact, with the current rate of inflation, new tariffs and aggressive deportation of many agricultural workers, food prices are not likely to decrease anytime soon.

Please share this with Mr. Edwards!

— Sheryl Fortune
Arden

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.