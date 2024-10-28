Letter: FEMA misinformation must stop

I am very annoyed at all of the deliberate misinformation that is being circulated in order to further a certain individual’s political ambitions and in total disregard for whom they harm.

No, the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not transfer money from disaster relief to migrant services. They are two separate congressional appropriations and cannot be commingled!

Stop the self-serving lies — FEMA seems to be doing an excellent job in the face of (now two) natural disasters.

— Brian Nolan

Asheville