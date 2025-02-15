Letter: FEMA’s good work deserves support

I went home today and called both U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, along with U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards of Western North Carolina. I told them I fully support the Federal Emergency Management Agency; that FEMA has been vital to our survival in this region. The team of workers has been compassionate, kind, helpful, supportive, responsive and organized during our months of the Helene recovery experience; they deserve to be supported by the executive branch of government.

I also reminded each of these men that their job is to put a check and hopefully some balance on the executive branch of government, being that the Congress is constitutionally responsible to do so. My responsibility is to remind them. I did. I will. Have you? Please do. It has been a very bumpy start this year. I don’t want to read their memoirs years from now and see they had “regrets” of inaction back in 2024, 2025, etc.

Here is their contact information:

• Sen. Tillis (N.C.): 202-224-6342.

• Sen. Budd (N.C.): 202-224-3154.

• Rep. Chuck Edwards (WNC): 202-225-6401.

— Michael Harney

Asheville