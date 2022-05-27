Letter: Free your children from government schools now!

[Regarding “Local Schools Seek Major Support From Buncombe Leaders,” May 18, Xpress:] With government school enrollments decreasing, while operating two separate, antiquated government school systems, people do not need, nor should they tolerate, any more tax increases for any “educational” B.S.! When will Asheville City Schools and Buncombe County Schools consolidate into all one for equity, inclusion, diversity, for the children and the taxpayers?

There is no valid reason to operate separate systems, but now, for decades, the evil conflicting failing systems keep costing more and more! Enough of the educational gouging by resistant racist white Democrat controllers! Get your children out of government indoctrination centers as fast as you can! Help us shut down the U.S. Department of Education and the evil National Education Association and the North Carolina Association of Educators once and for all!

— F. Caudle

Asheville