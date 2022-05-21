Letter: Good Samaritans make impression

On Thursday, May 5, I took a fall in the parking lot of the White Duck Taco Shop restaurant on Riverside Drive. Several diners rushed over to help me. They brought wipes and tissues, and stayed there with me until I was able to get up. One person even Googled the location of the closest urgent-care clinic.

Two people supported me walking to my car and made sure I was safe before they left. My partner and two friends (all of us 70-plus women) were with me, so others didn’t have to help at all, but they did and were wonderful.

You read about people having heart attacks on the street and no one stops to help, but that sure wasn’t the case with me. I wish I had their names, but I hope they will see this letter and know how much their efforts were appreciated.

— Pat Scherer

Weaverville