Letter: Good Samaritans make impression

On Thursday, May 5, I took a fall in the parking lot of the White Duck Taco Shop restaurant on Riverside Drive. Several diners rushed over to help me. They brought wipes and tissues, and stayed there with me until I was able to get up. One person even Googled the location of the closest urgent-care clinic.
Two people supported me walking to my car and made sure I was safe before they left. My partner and two friends (all of us 70-plus women) were with me, so others didn’t have to help at all, but they did and were wonderful.
You read about people having heart attacks on the street and no one stops to help, but that sure wasn’t the case with me. I wish I had their names, but I hope they will see this letter and know how much their efforts were appreciated.
— Pat Scherer
Weaverville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.