Letter: Gospel Jerry is not really gospel

Gosh, I really love the incredible naiveté in the recent article by Gospel Jerry and the chutzpah of him calling himself, “Gospel” Jerry, as if every one of his utterances is gospel [“It’s No Longer a Throwaway World: The Gospel According to Jerry,” Oct. 16, Xpress].

Climate change is one of the most ridiculous rallying cries of the left lunatics. This doomsday scenario has been pushed on us for 50 years. Fortunately, for every scientist who claims the sky is falling, there are the same amounts who decry these nonsensical ramblings.

Even his solution — wind and solar power — shows a tremendous lack of research. Check out the recent NPR story about the difficulty of recycling old windmills [avl.mx/6mx]. There will be 720,000 tons of blade material to dispose of over the next 10 years, material that can’t be recycled.

Solar power? Another joke. Besides being unreliable, inefficient and expensive, there’s the environmental impact of the solar-panel manufacture.

As usual, the climate worriers never mention nuclear power, the most efficient and least environmentally harmful source of power.

— Francis Strazzella

Asheville

Editor’s note: An abstract of a 2010 article published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America notes that “97-98% of the climate researchers most actively publishing in the field support the tenets of ACC [anthropogenic climate change, or climate change caused by human activity] outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.”