Letter: Grassroots effort supports LGBTQ+ veterans

SAFE SPACE: This encouraging message was found on a resource board at the Charles George VA Medical Center. Photo by Kyle Turner

The recent rollback of protections for LGBTQ+ veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reignited the struggle for dignity and respect, a fight that many thought was behind us.

As a veteran who had to conceal my identity before the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, I’ve witnessed firsthand how deeply these issues affect our community. It’s disheartening to see policies reminiscent of past discrimination reemerging, pushing transgender service members out and limiting access to necessary health care.

However, Asheville stands as a beacon of hope. At the Charles George VA Medical Center, a grassroots movement has emerged, with hospital staff and community members creating resource boards filled with uplifting messages and contact information for LGBTQ+ support services. This initiative, though unofficial, challenges the narrative of exclusion and showcases how everyday people can make a difference.

True inclusion goes beyond policy — fostering a culture of respect and support for every veteran, regardless of identity. Current reports of staff being discouraged from using inclusive language highlight the urgent need for change. All veterans deserve recognition for their sacrifices, and we must advocate for a VA that reflects this commitment. The fight for equity requires action, advocacy and persistence.

To those persevering for inclusion in health care and history, thank you. And to every LGBTQ+ veteran questioning their value, your service matters. We must continue to push for a system that honors all our contributions.

— Kyle Turner
Asheville 

