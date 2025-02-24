Letter: Great idea: harvesting downed trees

[Regarding “Team Timber: One Community’s Quest to Manage Its Downed Trees, Post-Helene,” Jan. 22, Xpress, as featured in Xpress’ Jan. 29 newsletter:]
My partner and I own and live on a 4-acre property in Flat Rock. We live much closer to Saluda, above the Green River. We lost 17 trees that were topped or that fell. I would love to donate them to a lumber company. Insurance paid for us to remove one of the trees.
There are many other trees down on neighboring properties, and I would be happy to survey neighbors to see if they would mind donating the lumber in exchange for removal. I absolutely love the idea of harvesting the wood instead of having it decay over time or burned up in a pile.
Thanks for the newsletter with the suggestion of such a great idea!
— Angie Davis
Flat Rock
Before you comment
