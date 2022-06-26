Letter: Gun sports at Biltmore should stop

I was reminded yesterday of one of the reasons I let my membership to the Biltmore Estate lapse. I sat along the French Broad River, hoping to snag a speck of peace while grabbing a quick lunch. Unfortunately, my bubble of sweet lull was burst by the very unsettling blasts from gunfire. Good ol’ Biltmore Estate, still catering to people who enjoy shooting guns. Skeet-shooting, I suppose.

I think under the circumstances of our very sick nation and the heightened awareness we all share regarding guns, this public pleasure revolving around firearms should be discontinued. Granted, back when I was a member and spoke to as many people I could, I was informed that the estate also provides an outdoor target range for law officials. That at least is more occasional and a necessary evil.

I think there needs to be greater commitment to keeping the peace and providing free space in nature where individuals and families can enjoy moments. Gunfire for guest enjoyment needs to stop. The way sound carries on a river, who knows how far that noise travels and how many schoolchildren, veterans or just lollygagging river floaters have to hear it. There are other activities visitors to the estate can involve themselves with.

Maybe if enough people shout out against this, the estate will agree to discontinue its relationship with gun sports and maybe even send a message accordingly.

— Terri Lu

Fairview

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Biltmore with the letter writer’s points and received the following response from spokesperson LeeAnn Donnelly: “We appreciate the reader sharing these concerns. Feedback from our guests is a critical component of our decision-making process. While we do not have any immediate plans to eliminate sporting clays from our offerings, we do pay close attention to the views of our guests in deciding what experiences we provide. These comments have been shared with our leadership team and again, we appreciate hearing them.”