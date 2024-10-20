Letter: HCA stepped up for WNC through disaster

Everyone should applaud how HCA stepped up for our region when we all needed a major medical facility as Helene struck.

Mission Hospital as it was before HCA could never have come through this tragic destruction like we just did. The old hospital would’ve depended on the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other government agencies to pull us through and assist us. HCA with all of its resources across the country immediately reacted, put an action plan into place and executed it. They made absolutely certain that we were staffed and well supplied.

Our medical services here never faltered. The volume of food HCA fed the staff, visitors, patients and anyone else who came into the hospital was unbelievable! HCA in our time of desperation here in Western North Carolina came through here with all its power, connections, supplies and strength like no other company could have. We were fortunate to have them when our worst natural catastrophe struck our region.

We all have to give out a special note of thanks and praise to the medical staff who lived here at the hospital. There are doctors and nurses who stayed here at 509 Biltmore Ave. for days, sleeping and napping when and where they can could. A special note of thanks should be made to the hundreds of HCA medical staff who came here from across the country. When WNC needed a medical facility the most, HCA’s Mission Hospital and staff came through with flying colors!

Personally, I could not be prouder of this great company I work for. The way everyone worked together to help the region as we did set a precedent that no other hospital could surpass.

— William Boeheim
Guest Services
Mission Hospital
Candler

