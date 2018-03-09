Letter: Heaven has gained a saint in Billy Graham

The Cove Training Center had its staff remembrance on Friday, Feb. 23. Employees were invited to come and pay respects.

Pastor [Billy] Graham’s death has been a mix of joy and sadness. Joy in that he is finally home with God, and sorrow in that we no longer have him around. I consider The Cove to be my work family, and we all share sorrows, joys and prayers. Your job is considered a ministry. We minister to guests as well as to each other.

Billy’s passing was a big hit. When I heard of Pastor Graham’s passing on Wednesday, Feb. 21, I cried off and on all day. I was hoping that he would make it to his 100th birthday in December of this year. Heaven has gained a saint. America has lost its pastor. The Gospel and message of Jesus Christ being the hope for all still lives on.

Thank you for your life, Billy Graham. Thank you for raising the bar of just a job at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to a higher calling, that of ministry. The kingdom work will continue. Keep calm and power on with prayers.

God Bless,

— Marci McGowan

Asheville