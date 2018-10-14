Letter: HempX paves way for remarkable first year of NC hemp

For the last four years, Blake Butler and Jill Lieberman have spearheaded HempX Asheville, an event that has catalyzed collaboration and innovation in the emerging hemp industry.
As a result, in its first full year of hemp being approved as an agricultural crop in North Carolina, we’re expected to see over $100 million in economic impact via the crop. That translates to jobs, expanded tax base and, most importantly, a revival in North Carolina agronomics.
Now positioned to be a national powerhouse, North Carolina is blessed to have Blake as the executive director of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association. To that end, my advice to anyone interested in breaking into the hemp space is to look Blake up, and when you do, thank him for his leadership.
— Timothy S. Sadler
Local business development rep
Hempandheal.com
Asheville
