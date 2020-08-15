Letter: Honor country’s greatest with new monuments

Hey, Asheville:

Hooray for Asheville for setting a precedent on paying reparations to its Black citizenry that have been long overdue.

Now, I think it is time to set another record: Take down obelisks and statues that honor people who have dishonored this country. Instead, why not erect a statue or memorial to Martin Luther King Jr., who fought long and hard to secure the rights for Black people?

Another hero, Susan B. Anthony, started the long struggle to secure the vote for women. Three generations of women would continue this battle for the right to vote for 72 years. This is a monument worth erecting!

These are two of our country’s greatest.

Come on Asheville, set an example. Now is the time.

— Charlotte Scuorzo

Hendersonville