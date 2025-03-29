Letter: Hosting exchange students can build connections

I wanted to share a story that highlights the power of community, cultural exchange and resilience. After the challenges Asheville (and America) have faced in recent months, I hope more families will consider hosting an international exchange student and experience the connections that come from opening their homes.

Growing up, my family welcomed exchange students from around the world. It was never just about having a guest in our home. It was about learning from one another, sharing traditions and forming lifelong friendships. Now, as a local coordinator for CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange), I see that same impact in families across Asheville.

One student, Inés from Spain, arrived excited to begin her exchange year, never expecting that Hurricane Helene would change everything. Her host family, like many in our community, faced flood damage, power outages and uncertainty. Through it all, Inés was more than a guest. She became a true family member. She checked on neighbors, baked cookies with her host siblings to bring comfort during the storm and stood by her host family when they needed support the most. They helped her adjust to a year abroad, and she helped them through an incredibly difficult time.

Exchange students do more than study here. They become part of our community. Recently, several students in Asheville volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, painting homes for families in need. Others worked with SORBA (Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association) to build and maintain local trails. They come here to learn and also give back in ways that leave a lasting impact.

As Asheville continues to rebuild, I see an opportunity for more families to open their homes to exchange students. There are incredible young people like Inés who are excited to experience life in our community, but they need a place to call home during their studies.

If hosting is something you have ever thought about, I would love to connect and share more. You can also hear from host families and students in this short video [avl.mx/enc] and find more information at [avl.mx/enf].

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for all you do to make our community a welcoming place.

— Sara King

Asheville