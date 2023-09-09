Letter: How about a new auditorium on the South Slope?

The city tosses around figures of $100 million to $200 million like pocket change to remodel the aged Thomas Wolfe Auditorium [“City and Arts Leaders Discuss Renovation Options for Asheville’s Shuttered Auditorium,” Aug. 30, Xpress]. Why not buy the finished ghost garage on the South Slope from troubled developers for pennies on the dollar and use the balance of the land for a new Thomas Wolfe for what I am sure could be accomplished for half of what they are projecting on the remodel?

This would be a boon for South Slope breweries, and on nights that the center is used, I’m sure a private enterprise or even Asheville transit could run transport to the other city garages and downtown hotels to deliver and return guests if the South Slope garage is not big enough. Plus, the garage could be used for Tourists ballgames with a short walk, making the millions being invested in the stadium even more sensible.

— David Schulman

Asheville