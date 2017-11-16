Letter: How do antifa square tactics with First Amendment?

[Regarding “Everyday People: Local Activists Strive for Social Change” Nov. 8, Xpress]: What does it mean when … “a core strategy of antifa protesters is denying those who promote fascist ideology a soapbox”? How is that different from forcibly denying First Amendment rights of free assembly and free speech?

How can the antifa call themselves “nonviolent” if they announce their intention to forcibly prevent others from exercising their constitutional rights? If not by force, then by what means? “Crowding out” implies force.

Quoting Frida, if, in her judgment, it’s “hate speech,” then “I don’t think there’s room for it.”

Does she mean there’s no room in the public square for free expression of opinions that we find wrong and disgusting? Who is to be the judge of that?

Apparently, Frida and other antifas have not heard, or do not agree with, that fundamental principle of a free society: “I wholly disapprove of what you say — and will defend to the death your right to say it.”

I keep asking myself: Are these young people simply naive or deeply narcissistic? Do they sincerely believe that some higher power (their own strong feelings) gives them the right to decide which opinions can be allowed or denied public expression here in the “land of the free”?

Do they really believe their tactics are furthering the cause of tolerance, mutual respect, love and understanding?

— John Sterling

Asheville