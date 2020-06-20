Letter: How riots help

In bigger cities, destructive protests have materially helped the poor by distracting the cops while they looted from the rich, often without violence; but in Asheville, without much looting, I’m less clear on the material purpose of riots.

Targets of looting also have complications; for example, I heard a while back that, at the time, the average small business owner was richer than the average stockholder. Is this true now? It also takes quite an optimistic looter to attempt to take shop windows intact, though taking unburnt loot is more common, often leaving behind unburnt shelves.

So transfer Asheville Police Department funds to housing!

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester