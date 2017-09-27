Letter: How to talk about climate change

Have you ever wondered what it would take to convince someone about the reality of climate change, or at least the possibility of a warming planet? It’s the type of topic that these days tends to yield more talking-past-each-other type conversations than real dialogue about climate and what is important to our families and communities.
On Sept. 30, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the UNCA Student Environmental Center are hosting a workshop titled Constructive Communication & Engagement on Climate Change. It will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the UNCA Brown Hall, Room 218.
The workshop will feature an orientation to and practice of communication strategies that are effective for engaging in real dialogue, in addition to several presentations provided by speakers who come from an array of backgrounds and political perspectives.
I hope you will join us in an effort to broaden the audience for effective communication on climate advocacy.
— Dale Stratford
Asheville
