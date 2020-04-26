Letter: In defense of tourism-based businesses

The letter by Geoff Kemmish about our tourism-based economy was outrageous, ill-informed and improper in tone for the moment we are in [“Build Foundation for a Less Tourist-dependent Asheville,” April 8, Xpress]. His remark that our tourism industry has the morals of a “West Virginia strip miner” is insulting and about 99.9% overblown.

I know many people who work in this industry. I also know many of the business owners, small and large, who serve the tourists. They are anything but immoral. Look right now at how are they are working just to stay alive. Look at how hard many of these businesses are working to feed our health care workers and first responders. They are hardworking, civic-minded and a part of our neighborhoods and families.

When it is safe, I hope the tourists come back in droves to help put our friends and families back to work.

— Les Vann

Asheville