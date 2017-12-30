Letter: Inconsiderate humans are ruining the bird sanctuary

A sanctuary is defined as a place of refuge or safety. Lately, the Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary has felt like anything but for birds and other wildlife. Yesterday alone, I saw birds that should be conserving their energy in the colder winter months flushed by a person loudly listening to talk radio on an observation platform, another person playing ukulele in a tree and an unleashed dog splashing through the water. Is this a wildlife sanctuary or a recreation area?

Over the years, I have witnessed countless photo shoots with umbrellas and flashes, and one in which a person was thrashing around with long, flowy ribbons.

When the boardwalk was covered in snow last week, the birds and I had the place to ourselves. I saw a screech owl for the first time there. It was so quiet I could hear the water start to break the icy platforms at the edges of the lake. It felt like a sanctuary for the first time in a long time.

I am asking that people be more considerate. The Asheville area is full of public parks, lakes and recreation areas for people to enjoy. Can we leave this one for the birds and the people who respect them?

— Logan Parker

