Letter: Invasive species threaten trees, too

Thank you for printing Steve Rasmussen’s invitation to volunteer to protect Asheville’s trees [“A Shady Proposition: Stopping Asheville’s Tree-loss Crisis Makes Climate Sense for City,” April 24, Xpress].
I wish to call attention to an additional threat not mentioned in his [commentary]: that of invasive species. Trees growing on land protected from development are under constant pressure from these plants. Neighbors, take note, and city officials, take care. To cite one example, trees growing along the Reed Creek Greenway in Montford are currently being enveloped in kudzu.
— Reavis Eubanks Jr.
Asheville
