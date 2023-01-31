Letter: Invest in vasectomies

[Regarding “Abortion Funds Are Too Dilute,” Jan. 11, Xpress:] I believe we can solve the problem of some unwanted pregnancies with vasectomies. Maybe Alan Ditmore can work to create an organization that funds this procedure for men who have already had children and/or do not want (more) children.

Since one man can get multiple women pregnant, this could be a good investment. A quick Google search shows 20 doctors in Asheville willing to do this outpatient procedure for an estimated cost of $1,000 or less.

— Barbara Sloss

Asheville