Letter: Investment could jump-start new arts district

I feel that Zoe Rhine’s commentary was thoughtful and well-researched [“Of Time and the River: Should the River Arts District Be Rebuilt?” Dec. 11, Xpress].

I also think that our tax base should be included in how to restructure and with whom. Larger companies or businesses that have resources to invest are key. It could jump-start development: an inclusive, creative and artistic plan in keeping with the flavor of the River Arts District. It could be incentivized to support that investment.

I also hope that our elected officials are reaching out to other cities’ experts in making this happen.

— Richard LaBrie

Asheville