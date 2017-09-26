Letter: Judith Smith, R.I.P.

I was watching TV this morning, Thursday, Sept. 7, when on the channel I was watching came a repeat of “Haunting Evidence.” This episode looked at the mysterious death of Judith Smith, in a beautiful national [forest] near to Asheville. Her remains were found inside the [Pisgah National Forest] on Sept. 7, 1997, so this repeat, whether planned or not of “Haunting Evidence,” was broadcast on the 20th anniversary of when her remains were found. Quite spooky really, especially when one thinks it isn’t really known about in Britain, the country I am from, of all places.

I have studied Judith’s case a bit on the internet and find the mystery surrounding her death interesting, yet very sad indeed, may she R.I.P. I hope her family gets closure one day and her case is eventually solved and the culprit or culprits are found and punished accordingly. Pity Sherlock Holmes isn’t a real detective!

— Ian Payne

Walsall

England